Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 23: Juan Soto in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, June 23. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Friday, Fetner correctly picked Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda (+550) to hit a home run. He has eight correct home run picks over the last three weeks. Fetner's recent correct home runs picks include Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Mets outfielder Juan Soto is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Soto hit two home runs on Thursday, and he's 13th in baseball with a .974 OPS.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Taylor Ward, Orioles (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

Juan Soto, Mets (+300, FanDuel)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Taylor Ward, Orioles (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

"Taylor Ward has a .846 OPS on the road this season, compared to .250 and .673 at home," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 road games. Right-handed batters are hitting .361 with a .934 OPS against the Angels' Ryan Johnson over the past year, including four home runs in 79 plate appearances. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 8 ⅓ IP in his two starts this season, including three home runs. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Ward to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Juan Soto, Mets (+300, FanDuel)

"Juan Soto has three home runs over his last seven games at home," Fetner noted. "Soto has the platoon advantage against Cubs right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .314 average with a 1.058 OPS in 170 plate appearances, with 13 of his 17 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. He's also been great at Citi Field this season, hitting 1.142 OPS at home this season. Cabrera allows a .809 OPS to left-handed hitters in 175 plate appearances. Cabrera has surrendered six home runs over his last three starts, with two multi-HR outings in that span in 13 ⅓ innings. Soto is just 1-for-9 against Cabrera in his career, but that one hit was a home run." Back Soto to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet over seven days:

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Pete Crow-Armstrong has the platoon advantage against Mets right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga, hitting .286 with a .911 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 221 plate appearances, with 12 of his 16 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "One thing to note: he's been significantly better at home (.962 OPS) than on the road (.803 OPS) — he's on the tougher side of that split today. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.000 OPS against Senga in 54 plate appearances — when both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Senga has surrendered seven home runs over his last four starts, with three multi-HR outings in that span in 12 ⅓ innings. Back Armstrong to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: