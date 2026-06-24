Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 24: Luis Garcia in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full 16-game MLB slate, including a Cubs vs. Mets doubleheader, with games throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, June 24. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Yesterday, Fetner correctly picked the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (+400) to hit a homer. On Friday, Fetner correctly picked Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda (+550) to hit a home run. He has nine correct home run picks over the last three-and-a-half weeks. Fetner's recent correct home runs picks include Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 400-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Garcia has hit a home run in back-to-back games.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Spencer Steer, Reds (+500, Hard Rock Bet)

Caleb Durbin, Red Sox (+880, FanDuel)

Luis Garcia Jr., Nationals (+600, Hard Rock Bet)

Spencer Steer, Reds (+500, Hard Rock Bet)

"Spencer Steer is hitting .310 with a 1.069 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with five home runs in 70 plate appearances," Fetner said. "He has shown solid power at home lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games. Brewers starter Shane Drohan has given up all four of his home runs this season to right-handed batters." Back Steer to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Caleb Durbin, Red Sox (+880, FanDuel)

"We are going with a longshot with Durbin, who is seeing the ball well lately," Fetner said. "He has raised his average from .192 to .220 in the last week. He has hit three of his five home runs on the season in his last 10 road games entering today. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland has given up 13 of his 14 home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .323 with a .946 OPS against Freeland this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 18 innings over his last three starts." Back Durbin to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet over seven days:

Luis Garcia Jr., Nationals (+600, Hard Rock Bet)

"Luis Garcia has the platoon advantage against the right-handed Aaron Nola," Fetner noted. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games. Phillies starter Aaron Nola has given up nine of his 15 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .296 with a .909 OPS against Nola this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 10 earned runs in 14 innings over his last three starts, including four home runs. Garcia is 13-for-41 against Nola in his career, with two of those hits being home runs." Back Garcia to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: