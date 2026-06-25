Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 25: Bryce Harper in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a nine-game MLB slate with games spread out in the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, June 24. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner hit on two correct home run picks yesterday, backing the Reds' Spencer Steer (+500) and Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600) to hit a home run. It was his thrid correct pick over the last two days, also picking the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (+400) to hit a homer on Tuesday. He has 11 correct home run picks over the last three-and-a-half weeks. Fetner's recent correct home runs picks include Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Thursday, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 250-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Harper has hit a home run in two of his last five games.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Amed Rosario, Yankees (+760, DraftKings)

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+500, Hard Rock Bet)

Amed Rosario, Yankees (+760, DraftKings)

"Amed Rosario was brought in to the Yankees to hit left-handed pitching and while he's actually been much better against RHPs this season, regression to the mean suggests he's due to start hitting lefties," Fetner said. "He's hitting .281 with a .869 OPS on the road this season, compared to .217 and .671 at home. Rosario also has an .833 OPS at night compared to a .652 OPS in day games, and he plays on the road at night in this game. Red Sox starter Connelly Early has been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 14 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including five home runs." Back Rosario to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet on DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Bryce Harper is hitting .298 with a 1.030 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 14 of his 17 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner noted. "Nationals starter Cade Cavalli has given up four of his six home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .303 with a .807 OPS against Cavalli this season (vs. a .638 OPS against right-handed batters). Cavalli has a 5.40 ERA over his last three starts, allowing three home runs in that three-start span." Back Harper to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+500, Hard Rock Bet)

"Alec Burleson has the platoon advantage against right-handed Zac Gallen and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .335 average with a 1.015 OPS in 238 plate appearances, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .449 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Left-handed batters are hitting a .924 OPS against Gallen in 191 plate appearances (vs. a .808 OPS against right-handed batters). Gallen has surrendered nine home runs over his last five starts, with three multi-HR outings in that span in 26 ⅓ innings. Burleson is in an eight-game home run drought at home, so we believe he is due." Back Burleson to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: