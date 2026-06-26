Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 26: Jake Burger in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

Friday features a full 15-game MLB slate, including the beginning of big-time weekend series such as Yankees vs. Red Sox, Dodgers vs. Padres and Braves vs. Giants, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, June 26. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner has hit on a home run pick in three straight days. Yesterday, Fetner hit on the Phillies' Bryce Harper (+400) after correctly picking the Reds' Spencer Steer (+500) and Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600) to hit a home run on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Fetner picked the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (+400) to hit a homer on Tuesday. He has 12 correct home run picks over the last four weeks. Fetner's recent correct home runs picks include Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Friday, Rangers first baseman Jake Burger is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Burger, who has 14 home runs this season, went deep on Thursday.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Jake Burger, Rangers (+425, Hard Rock Bet)

Jake Bauers, Brewers (+405, DraftKings)

TJ Rumfield, Rockies (+640, DraftKings)

Jake Burger, Rangers (+425, Hard Rock Bet)

"Jake Burger is hitting .273 with a .879 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, and he's hitting .267 with a .865 OPS on the road this season, compared to .240 and .638 at home," Fetner said. "He has 12 of his 14 home runs this season in 43 road games. Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin has given up all eight of his home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .303 with a .869 OPS against Corbin this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 11 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including two home runs." Back Burger to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Jake Bauers, Brewers (+405, DraftKings)

"Jake Bauers is hitting .277 with a .928 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 12 of his 14 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner noted. "He has nine of his 14 home runs and a strong .892 OPS in Milwaukee this season. Left-handed batters are hitting .310 with a .819 OPS against Cubs starter Colin Rea this season, including four home runs in 207 plate appearances. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 15 ⅓ innings over his last three starts, including three home runs." Back Bauers to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet on DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

TJ Rumfield, Rockies (+640, DraftKings)

"TJ Rumfield has the platoon advantage against right-handed Taj Bradley, hitting .299 with a .916 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 230 plate appearances, with 11 of his 12 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .647 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Twins starter Taj Bradley has surrendered five home runs over his last three starts, with two multi-home run outings in that span in 15 ⅔ innings." Back Rumfield to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet on DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager: