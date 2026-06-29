Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 29: Dominic Canzone in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Monday features a near-full 13-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, June 29. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick last week. He had four correct home run predictions last week, moving his total correct to 12 HR picks over the last four weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Monday, Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Canzone has six home runs over his last 14 home games.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+375, Hard Rock Bet)

Isaac Paredes, Astros (+465, DraftKings)

TJ Rumfield, Rockies (+650, DraftKings)

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+375, Hard Rock Bet)

"Dominic Canzone has six home runs over his last 14 games at home," Fetner said. "Canzone has the platoon advantage against Angels right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson, hitting .281 with a .900 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 189 plate appearances, with 11 of his 12 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. He's hitting 1.015 OPS at home this season. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.022 OPS against Johnson in 73 plate appearances. When both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Johnson has surrendered three home runs over his last three starts, including one multi-homer outing in 14 ⅓ innings." Back Canzone to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Isaac Paredes, Astros (+465, DraftKings)

"Isaac Paredes has four home runs over his last 10 games at home," Fetner noted. "Paredes (bats R) faces a same-side right-handed pitcher — no platoon edge, so the other factors need to carry the case. Paredes is hitting .255 with a .800 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 251 plate appearances, and all 11 of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching. The Twins' Zebby Matthews has surrendered nine home runs over his last six starts, including four multi-homer outings in 34 ⅔ innings." Back Paredes to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet on DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

TJ Rumfield, Rockies (+650, DraftKings)

"TJ Rumfield is really seeing the ball well lately," Fetner said. "He has five straight multi-hit games and is riding an 11-game hit streak, which includes three home runs. Rumfield has the platoon advantage against Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara, hitting .302 with a .930 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 237 plate appearances, with 11 of his 12 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .699 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Alcantara has surrendered six home runs over his last six starts, including two multi-homer outings." Back Rumfield to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet on DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager: