Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 3: Freddie Freeman in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, with games throughout the day and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, June 3.

Yesterday, Fetner correctly picked the Pirates' Oneil Cruz to hit a home run at +423 odds. Last week, Fetner's correct home run picks included the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499) and Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590). Two weeks ago, his correct home run picks included the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Lowe (+520). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Wednesday, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (+590) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Freeman hit his ninth home run of the season yesterday.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Byron Buxton, Twins (+300, Hard Rock Bet)

Luke Raley, Mariners (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (+590, FanDuel)

Byron Buxton, Twins (+300, Hard Rock Bet)

"Byron Buxton is hitting .258 with a .947 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 16 of his 17 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .297 with a 1.021 OPS at home this season, compared to .224 and .732 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting five home runs over his last 10 home games. White Sox starter Erick Fedde has given up 11 of his 13 home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .299 with a .997 OPS against Fedde this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 10 earned runs in 12 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including six home runs." Back Buxton to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Luke Raley, Mariners (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

"Luke Raley is hitting .339 with a 1.110 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all 12 of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 home games, and he has been swinging a hot bat coming into this game, hitting .333 over his last 10 games. Mets starter Freddy Peralta has given up seven of his eight home runs this season to left-handed batters. Peralta has a 4.41 ERA over his last three starts." Back Raley to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (+590, FanDuel)

"Freddie Freeman is hitting .290 with a .887 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with seven of his nine home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .324 with a 1.023 OPS on the road this season, compared to .231 and .666 at home. He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .342 over his last 10 games. Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen has been struggling recently, allowing 13 earned runs in 15 ⅓ innings over his last three starts, including six home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet on Freeman at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets, guaranteed when you bet $5 for seven days: