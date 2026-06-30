Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 30: Liam Hicks in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, June 30. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Monday, Fetner correctly picked the Mariners' Dominic Canzone (+375) to hit a home run. Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick last week. He had four correct home run predictions last week, and he now has 13 correct HR picks over the last four weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Marlins catcher Liam Hicks is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 250-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Hicks, who has 13 home runs in 73 games, is expected to come off the injured list on Tuesday.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+400, Caesars)

Trevor Larnach, Twins (+740, DraftKings)

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+375, Hard Rock Bet)

"We are going back to Canzone, who cashed for us yesterday," Fetner said. "Dominic Canzone is hitting .277 with a .890 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 11 of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs. He's hitting .305 with a 1.026 OPS at home this season, compared to .242 and .775 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 home games. The Angels' Jose Soriano has been struggling recently, allowing nine earned runs in 13 innings over his last three starts, including three home runs." Back Canzone to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+400, Caesars)

"Hicks is scheduled to come off the IL today, and we are perhaps getting a discounted price with it unknown if he will have any rust," Fetner said. "Liam Hicks has the platoon advantage against Rockies right-handed Tanner Gordon, hitting .299 with a .898 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 234 plate appearances, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .538 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.122 OPS against Gordon in 73 plate appearances. When both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Gordon has been struggling at home — a 10.95 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 12 ⅓ innings." Back Hicks to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet on Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can bet $1 to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers with the Caesars promo code CBSDYW:

Trevor Larnach, Twins (+740, DraftKings)

"Larnach has just five home runs in 70 games this season, but considering his career home run rate and play in June, we are expecting some positive regression here," Fetner said. "Larnach is hitting .306 with a .852 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with four of his five home runs coming off RHPs. He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and four over his last 20. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .436 over his last 10 games. Houston's Mike Burrows has given up 13 of his 19 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .319 with a .978 OPS against Burrows this season. Back Larnach to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet on DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager: