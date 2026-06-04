Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 4: Gunnar Henderson in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a nine-game MLB slate with games throughout the afternoon and night, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, June 4.

On Tuesday, Fetner correctly picked the Pirates' Oneil Cruz to hit a home run at +423 odds. Last week, Fetner's correct home run picks included the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499) and Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590). Two weeks ago, his correct home run picks included the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Lowe (+520). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Thursday, Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Henderson has two career home runs against Red Sox probable starter Brayan Bello.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+390, FanDuel)

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+470, FanDuel)

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+428, DraftKings)

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+390, FanDuel)

"Willson Contreras is hitting .294 with a 1.045 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with four home runs in 64 plate appearances," Fetner said. "He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .321 over his last 10 games. Orioles starter Trevor Rogers has given up seven of his eight home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .314 with a .902 OPS against Rogers this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 16 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including five home runs. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Contreras to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets, guaranteed when you bet $5 for seven days:

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+470, FanDuel)

"Gunnar Henderson has the platoon advantage against the right-handed Brayan Bello," Fetner noted. "Brayan Bello has given up eight of his 10 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .323 with a .935 OPS against Bello this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 19 earned runs in 12 innings over his last three starts, including seven home runs. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run. Henderson is 7-for-22 against Bello in his career, with two of those hits being home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet on Henderson at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets, guaranteed when you bet $5 for seven days:

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+428, DraftKings)

"Oneil Cruz is hitting .247 with a .809 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 14 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .264 with a .863 OPS on the road this season, compared to .269 and .795 at home. He has been on a tear lately, hitting 3 home runs over his last 10 road games. Astros starter Kai-Wei Teng has given up four of his five home runs this season to left-handed batters." Back Cruz to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet: