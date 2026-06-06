Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 6: Corbin Carroll among top HR player props for Saturday

Saturday is a great day for baseball fans everywhere with a loaded 15-game MLB slate beginning at 1 p.m. ET with the final game of the day not starting until 10:10 p.m. ET. There are a ton of big-time matchups spread out across the day, such as Pirates at Braves, Red Sox at Yankees and Guardians at Rangers but we've got our eyes on two other games for our top home run picks today. One of the most popular MLB betting types is home run prop bets, and two National League outfielders stand out as top picks to leave the yard on Saturday.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Saturday, June 6

Juan Soto, Mets (+330, FanDuel)

San Diego isn't always the easiest park to go yard at, but Soto has had no issues there in the past. He homered 40 times as a member of the Padres in a year-plus of action, and he had 17 homers at Petco Park in 117 starts. Griffin Canning starts for the Padres on Saturday and he's been roughed up a bit in six starts, allowing six homers, including five over his last three outings. He's also allowed a homer to Soto in three career at-bats. Soto has hit 10 of his 13 home runs off right-handers this season and is OPSing over 1.000 against them. The star outfielder also figures to be due as he hasn't left the yard since the calendar flipped to June. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (+350, DraftKings)

There's nothing quite like home cooking, and Carroll can certainly agree. The star outfielder has mashed at home this year with an OPS over 1.000 on the year. Additionally, he's swatted six of his nine long balls at Chase Field this season. Carroll and Co. get a great matchup against the Nationals' Zack Littell, who has allowed 15 homers this season, including 12 to left-handed hitters. Carroll has hit seven of his nine homers off right-handers this year, and he's 2-for-5 off Littell with two doubles in his career. Even if Littell gets knocked out, the Nationals' bullpen isn't very good and the team has allowed the second-most home runs in baseball in 2026. Bet on Carroll to homer on Saturday with the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: