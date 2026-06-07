Free MLB home run props, picks, odds: Mike Trout among top HR player props for Sunday, June 7

The Sunday MLB schedule is loaded again, with every team in action, and the 15 contests on the docket offer some enticing matchups. The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete a three-game sweep of their Freeway Series with the L.A. Angels, and Sunday Night Baseball caps things off with the Chicago Cubs hosting the San Francisco Giants after the teams split the first two games.

Each matchup has plenty of players you could choose as your best bet to hit a home run today, and we've found two picks for the later games that you'll want to take a close look at. MLB betting is hugely popular, and one reason is that fans love home run prop bets, and we have scoured the Sunday MLB odds to find our best home run bets today.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Sunday, June 7

Mike Trout, Angels (+334, DraftKings)

The Los Angeles slugger has been in a funk, going 0-for-10 over his past three games, but that just means he's due for a breakout, and he might have the matchup to do it in a big way Sunday. Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 4.50 ERA) is on the mound for the Dodgers, and he has allowed five home runs over his past four starts. Trout still leads the Angels with 14 home runs, but he hasn't hit one since a 14-3 victory against the Rays on May 30. The three-time AL MVP has dealt with injuries as he's gotten older, but he still has plenty of pop at age 34. Facing Sheehan on Sunday should give Trout a chance to get back into a groove, and a home run (or two) would do the trick. Bet on Trout to go deep Sunday with the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+:

Rafael Devers, Giants (+360, FanDuel)

The 29-year-old hasn't been hitting a ton of home runs, but he did have one Saturday to give him eight for the season. Betting on a player to homer in consecutive games isn't usually wise, as home run props are tough enough as it is. But the matchup Sunday against Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA) gives him a good chance to hit another one deep. Devers is 4-for-13 with two home runs and six RBI in his career against the Cubs right-hander. Taillon has given up 20 home runs, most in MLB, and 11 of those have come since the start of May. He even allowed five in one game. Devers has a good chance to make it back-to-back games with a homer Sunday. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days: