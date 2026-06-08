Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 8: Alec Bohm in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Monday features an eight-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, June 8.

Last week, Fetner's correct home runs picks included the Pirates' Oneil Cruz (+423) and the Red Sox's Willson Contreras (+390) to hit a home run. Over the last few weeks, he has hit home run props on players such as the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590), Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) and Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Monday, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 230-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Bohm hit a home run over the weekend and had two career homers against Blue Jays probable starter Patrick Corbin.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Alec Bohm, Phillies (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

Luke Raley, Mariners (+425, Hard Rock Bet)

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+502, DraftKings)

Alec Bohm, Phillies (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

"He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .324 over his last 10 games and three multi-hit games in his last four starts," Fetner said. Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin has given up six of his six home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .280 with a .811 OPS against Corbin this season. Corbin has a solid 3.38 ERA over his last three starts, allowing two home runs in that three-start span, but we think he is due to get hit. Bohm is a strong 10-for-27 against Corbin in his career, with two of those hits being home runs." Back Bohm to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Luke Raley, Mariners (+425, Hard Rock Bet)



"Luke Raley has a .904 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all 12 of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "Orioles starter Chris Bassitt has given up all six of his home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .326 with a .938 OPS against Chris Bassitt this season. Bassitt has a 5.14 ERA over his last three starts, allowing three home runs in that three-start span." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+502, DraftKings)

"Dominic Canzone is hitting .282 with a .888 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all 8 of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .500 over his last 10 games." As noted above, Bassitt has struggled against left-handed hitters, like Canzone, this season. Back Canzone to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet: