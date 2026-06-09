Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 9: Ben Rice among top HR player props for Tuesday

Tuesday features a 15-game MLB slate, with some of the headline games being Yankees at Guardians, Dodgers at Pirates, and Phillies at Blue Jays. We'll be targeting a big-name slugger for one of those games when it comes to our top home run picks today. Home run prop bets are one of the most popular MLB betting types, and as such, we've picked two players to go yard on Tuesday, June 9.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Saturday, June 9

Ben Rice, Yankees (+270, FanDuel)

Things got really shaken up last week with the news that Aaron Judge will miss time with a rib injury. The good news for the Yankees is Rice had better numbers than Judge before he went down, and the young first baseman is firmly entrenched in MVP talks given how well he's played in 2026. Rice is hitting over .300 with an OPS over 1.000 and he's swatted 18 homers, with 13 off of right-handed pitching. The Yankees visit the Guardians on Tuesday and one of their weaker starters, right-hander Slade Cecconi, gets the nod. Cecconi hasn't allowed a homer over his last three starts, but he had given up nine over his first 10 starts before this run. Rice is hot, and it's a good matchup for him. Rice has to do more with Judge out, and hitting homers is the single best way he can impact this lineup to help carry the load. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Ian Happ, Cubs (+294, DraftKings)

By Coors Field and Colorado Rockies standards, Tuesday's starter, Tomoyuki Sugano, is having a pretty solid year with a 3.94 ERA. The 36-year-old has allowed 11 home runs, though, including eight to left-handed hitters. Enter the Cubs' Happ, who leads the team with 14 long balls and will hit from the left side on Tuesday, his stronger side with 11 of those 14 homers this season. Coors Field is a hitters' paradise and even though Sugano has been much better than most at Mile High, it's an incredibly tough place to pitch. Happ is having a great year and is OPSing over 1.000 over the last two weeks, so he has to be licking his chops at getting to play three games in Colorado this week. Bet on Happ to homer on Tuesday with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: