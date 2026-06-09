Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 9: Kyle Schwarber in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, June 9.

Last week, Fetner's correct home runs picks included the Pirates' Oneil Cruz (+423) and the Red Sox's Willson Contreras (+390) to hit a home run. Over the last few weeks, he has hit home run props on players such as the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590), Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) and Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Tuesday, Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 85-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Schwarber leads baseball with 23 home runs this season.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+479, DraftKings)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+277, DraftKings)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+300, Hard Rock Bet)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+479, DraftKings)

"Kerry Carpenter has a .825 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all eight of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .320 over his last 10 games. Twins starter Taj Bradley has given up four of his six home runs this season to left-handed batters, and he's also been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 12 ⅔ innings over his last three starts." Back Carpenter to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+277, DraftKings)

"Kyle Schwarber has a .914 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 16 of his 23 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 road games. Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease has given up four of his five home runs this season to left-handed batters. Cease has a 4.32 ERA over his last three starts, allowing four home runs in that three-start span. Small sample, but Schwarber is 3-for-10 against Cease in his career, with two of those hits being home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet:

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+300, Hard Rock Bet)

"Yordan Alvarez is hitting .311 with a 1.071 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 14 of his 22 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting five home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .343 over his last 10 games. Angels starter Walbert Urena has been sharp over his last three starts with a 2.50 ERA, but we still like the matchup here. Back Alvarez to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: