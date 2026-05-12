Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, offering ample MLB betting options for baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, May 12. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (+290) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 90-1 on some of the best sports betting apps.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Aaron Judge, Yankees (+290)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+360)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+430)

Aaron Judge, Yankees (+290, FanDuel)

"Aaron Judge is hitting .227 with a .961 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with five home runs in 56 plate appearances," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 road games. Right-handed batters are hitting .320 with a .840 OPS against Trevor Rogers this season, including three home runs in 108 plate appearances. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings pitched over his last three starts, including three home runs."

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Junior Caminero, Rays (+360, DraftKings)

"Junior Caminero (bats R) has the platoon advantage against left-handed Patrick Corbin," Fetner pointed out. "Junior Caminero is batting just .214 against LHPs, but his OPS is above .800 against lefties. Right-handed batters are hitting .270 with a .748 OPS against Patrick Corbin dating back to last season, including three HR in 102 plate appearances. While Corbin has limited the damage against right-handed bats as of late, we think he is due for some regression."

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Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+430, FanDuel)

"Brandon Lowe is hitting .299 with a 1.074 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with eight of his 10 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's facing RHP Michael Lorenzen, who has been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings pitched over his last three starts, including three home runs. Small sample, but Brandon Lowe is 2-for-8 against Michael Lorenzen in his career, with one of those two hits being a home run."

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