Wednesday features an all-day 15-game MLB slate, offering a bevy of MLB betting options for baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, May 13. Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (+313) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Ben Rice, Yankees (+313)

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs (+592)

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+680)

Ben Rice, Yankees (+313, DraftKings)

"Ben Rice is hitting .300 with a 1.065 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with eight of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and five over his last 20. Kyle Bradish has given up three of his five home runs this season to left-handed batters. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 16 innings pitched over his last three starts, including three home runs. The home run index is an 8 out of 10, adding another layer to the case. Small sample, but Ben Rice is 3-for-5 against Kyle Bradish in his career, with 1 of those 3 hits being a home run."

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Moises Ballesteros, Cubs (+592, DraftKings)

"Moises Ballesteros is hitting .266 with a .824 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with six of his six home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games. He has been in a bit of a slump, batting just .067 over his last 10 games, but we think he is due to break out of it JR Ritchie has given up all four of his home runs allowed to left-handed batters. ... The home run index is an 8 out of 10, adding another layer to the case."

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Liam Hicks, Marlins (+680, FanDuel)

"Liam Hicks is hitting .313 with a .954 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with eight of his nine home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 road games. Left-handed batters are hitting a strong .296 with a .847 OPS against Simeon Woods Richardson this season, including three home runs in 93 PA. Woods-Richardson has also been struggling recently, allowing 13 earned runs in 13 ⅓ innings pitched over his last three starts, including three home runs."

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