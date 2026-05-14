There's an 11-game Thursday MLB schedule, led by the battle of division leaders as the Atlanta Braves look to finish off a three-game sweep against the Chicago Cubs. NL East leader Atlanta sends left-hander Chris Sale to the mound against right-hander Ben Brown for the Cubs, the NL Central leaders. Several games on the Thursday MLB schedule start early, but the late action offers plenty of options for sports fans looking to make MLB bets, especially home run prop bets. SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson has scoured the slate for Thursday, May 14 and found his favorites for best home run bets today.

Thompson was one of the earliest SportsLine experts back in 2016-19 and rejoined the company in 2026 following a stint as the primary betting analyst for the Gambling.com Group. An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, MLB and the NBA. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, he's up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA at sports betting apps.

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Best home run picks for Thursday, May 14

Matt Olson, Braves (+338, DraftKings)

Brown gets the start for Chicago but he's only lasted four innings once and typically goes two frames, so it's the bullpen for the Cubbies here. The Cubs' bullpen has given up the seventh-most home runs. In May, only the Reds have allowed more.

The Braves' offense ranks No. 1 in runs scored and No. 2 in home runs, and the leader is Olson. The first baseman is a slugger. He's hit 14 home runs this season, tops on the team and fifth-most in all of MLB. A notable push that has us backing Olson with gusto: Eight of his dingers have gone straight out to center or not far off. The wind is expected to be blowing straight out to center for Thursday night's matchup.

Willy Adames, Giants (+501, DraftKings)

The Giants don't hit a lot of home runs or really score much at all, ranking 29th and 30th in those categories, respectively. But they do have some players who can crank it, and Thursday night has conditions favorable to sending one over a fence. First, Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has allowed six home runs in seven starts. Second, the wind at Dodger Stadium is expected to be blowing out to center by first pitch.

Adames hasn't hit a home run yet in May. He has just three on the entire season. But he hit 30-plus the last two seasons, is seeing the ball well and has more road home runs than anyone else on the team. Adames has five hits through three games at Dodger Stadium. He's due to knock one over the fence.

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to back Olson or Adames to hit a home run Thursday.