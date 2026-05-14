Thursday features an 11-game MLB slate with contests spread throughout the day, offering ample MLB betting options for baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, May 14. Padres third baseman Manny Machado (+489) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Machado has a 1.032 OPS this season as the Padres are set to face Brewers left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

James Wood, Nationals (+330)

Manny Machado, Padres (+489)

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+630)

James Wood, Nationals (+330, FanDuel)

"James Wood is hitting .257 with a .986 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with nine of his 12 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Chase Burns has given up five of his six home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .259 with a .846 OPS against Chase Burns this season. Chase Burns has been sharp over his last three starts with a 1.42 ERA, but we still like the matchup here.

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Manny Machado, Padres (+489, DraftKings)

"Manny Machado is hitting .333 with a 1.032 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with one HR in 29 plate appearances," Fetner pointed out. "He has been in a bit of a slump, batting just .103 over his last 10 games, but we believe he is due now that he gets a LHP. Small sample, but Manny Machado is 1-for-8 against Kyle Harrison in his career, and that hit was a home run."

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Liam Hicks, Marlins (+630, FanDuel)

"Liam Hicks is hitting .311 with a .955 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with eight of his nine home runs coming off RHPs. He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 road games. Zebby Matthews gave up nine of his 12 home runs last season to left-handed batters, and left-handed batters hit .316 with a .908 OPS against Zebby Matthews last season (vs. a .661 OPS against right-handed batters). He also struggled in his last few starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 14 ⅔ innings pitched over his last three starts, including two home runs.

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