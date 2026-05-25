Free MLB home run picks, odds for May 25: Proven expert's top Monday HR player props feature Jose Ramirez

There are 13 games on the Memorial Day MLB schedule, giving fans who are looking to get into MLB betting and home run prop betting tons of options for Monday, May 25. The evening slate features six games, including Mariners vs. Athletics as those teams fight for first place in the AL West. Other intriguing battles include Phillies vs. Padres and Astros vs. Rangers. All offer dozens of home run props possibilities, and bettors should take a look at what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is locking in as his best home run bets today before making any wagers on Monday's MLB schedule.

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Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Best Home Run picks for Monday

TJ Rumfield, Rockies (+680)

Emmet Sheehan has struggled mightily this year against left-handed batters with power, and Rumfield already has a home run on this road trip for the Rockies. Sheehan has allowed five home runs in his last four starts and while he's been better at home, the lefties have really gotten to him this year, smacking seven homers in just 25 innings and hitting the ball hard nearly half of the time. Rumfield has crushed right-handed pitching to the tune of a .299 average and .517 SLG, with seven home runs in 147 at-bats thus far.

I mainly want to focus on the fastball here as it's been the pitch that the Rockies youngster has been most impressive against, producing five home runs and a .643 SLG while pulling the ball in the air around 23% of the time. That pairs nicely with Sheehan's rough 30% pull air rate while throwing the fastball nearly half the time to left-handed batters. He does feature three other pitches, so he can mix it up, but I'm betting on Rumfield to hone in on a fastball and hit it hard in the air for us. At this price, I'm seeing value on the home run bet.

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Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+410)

As of right now, it looks like we will have PJ Poulin open the game in front of Zack Littell, so it might throw a bit of a wrench into the plans of some bettors looking to target the home run-plagued Littell. Still, I am going to ride with Ramirez as he's been significantly better against left-handed pitchers, not only this year but for his career, and he should have an edge over Littell too (as most hitters do).

Poulin is a lefty opener who will likely cover the first three batters of the game and that includes Ramirez hitting second, but the reason Poulin would be starting is to try to neutralize lefties Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter. Ramirez has five homers in 56 at-bats against lefties so far, and will most likely face Poulin in that first inning because of them wanting to match him up with the two lefties. That gives the Guardians third baseman a great matchup in his first at-bat, while he gets to face Littell after that.

The Nationals veteran starter has been a disaster this year as far as allowing home runs, with 12 already surrendered in just 23 innings to left-handed batters.That gives Ramirez one of the best full-game matchups of the day. At this price, I have a good bit of value on the home run.

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