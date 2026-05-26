Free MLB home run picks, odds for May 26: Ketel Marte in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating top contests for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, May 26.

Last week, Fetner's correct home run picks included the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+520). On Thursday, he had Kurtz and Lowe in a parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Tuesday, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (+499) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 240-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Marte has dominated Giants probable starter Tyler Mahle throughout his career, going 8-for-12 with two home runs against him.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+499, DraftKings)

Casey Schmitt, Giants (+590, FanDuel)

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+492, DraftKings)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+499, DraftKings)

"Ketel Marte is hitting .271 with a .819 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with seven of his eight home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "As a switch-hitter, he'll bat against Giants left-hander Tyler Mahle. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .500 over his last 10 games, including a 4-hit day yesterday. Right-handed batters are hitting .340 with a .950 OPS against Mahle this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 15 earned runs in 15 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including four home runs. Marte has raked against Mahle, going 8-for-12 with two of those hits being home runs." Back Marte to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Casey Schmitt, Giants (+590, FanDuel)

"Casey Schmitt is hitting .380 with a .972 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, especially at home, hitting five home runs over his last 10 home games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .359 over his last 10 games. Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez has been sharp over his last three starts with a 1.74 ERA, but we still like the matchup here. Small sample, but Schmitt is 3-for-5 against Rodriguez in his career, with one of those three hits being a home run." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Schmitt at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+492, DraftKings)

"Jonathan Aranda is hitting .269 with a .870 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with eight of his nine home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games. Left-handed batters are hitting .294 with a .860 OPS against Baltimore's Shane Baz this season. Baz has a 4.58 ERA over his last three starts, allowing three home runs in that span. Aranda should have plenty of familiarity with Baz as they were teammates in Tampa." Back Aranda to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins: