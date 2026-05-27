Free MLB home run picks, odds for May 27: Bryce Harper in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features another jam-packed 15-game MLB slate, creating top matchups for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, May 27.

Fetner correctly picked two players to hit home runs yesterday, cashing on the Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499) and the Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590). Tuesday continued Fetner's recent hot streak, which last week included correct home run picks such as the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+520). On Thursday, he had Kurtz and Lowe in a parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Wednesday, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (+537) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 230-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Harper has career success against Padres starter Walker Buehler, going 4-for-6 with a home run against the right-handed pitcher.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+340, FanDuel)

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+537, DraftKings)

Evan Carter, Rangers (+710, DraftKings)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+340, FanDuel)

"Brandon Lowe is hitting .295 with a 1.029 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .313 with a 1.064 OPS on the road this season, compared to .245 and .812 at home. He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and six over his last 20. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .342 over his last 10 games. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon has been struggling recently, allowing 13 earned runs in 15 innings over his last three starts, including six home runs. Lowe is 4-for-14 against Taillon in his career, with two of those hits being home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Schmitt at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+537, DraftKings)

"Bryce Harper is hitting .309 with a 1.027 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner points out. "He's hitting .286 with a .971 OPS on the road this season, compared to .262 and .840 at home. He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 road games. Left-handed batters are hitting .316 with a .800 OPS against Padres starter Walker Buehler this season. Harper is 4-for-6 against Buehler in his career, with one of those four hits being a home run." Back Harper to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Evan Carter, Rangers (+710, DraftKings)

"We are going with a longshot with our final play," Fetner said. "Evan Carter has hit all six of his home runs this season against RHPs and is coming off a game in which he finished a double shy of the cycle. Astros pitcher Mike Burrows has given up eight of his 12 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .336 with a 1.011 OPS against Burrows this season. Burrows' struggles vs. left-handed bats combined with Carter's breakout last night make this worthy of a longshot." Back Carter to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins: