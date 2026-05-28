Free MLB home run picks, odds for May 28: Yordan Alvarez in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a limited six-game MLB schedule, but it still provides some intriguing options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, May 28.

Fetner correctly picked the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340) to hit a home run yesterday, after cashing on the Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499) and the Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) on Tuesday. Wednesday continued Fetner's recent hot streak, which last week included correct home run picks such as the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Lowe (+520). Last Thursday, he had Kurtz and Lowe in a parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Thursday, Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (+315) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 130-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Alvarez is 6-for-15 with a home run in his career against Texas's probable starter, Nathan Eovaldi.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+390, FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+315, DraftKings)

Jesus Sanchez, Blue Jays (+540, FanDuel)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+340, FanDuel)

"Brandon Lowe is hitting .286 with a 1.000 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting .310 with a .790 OPS against Colin Rea this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 16 innings over his last three starts, including four home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Lowe at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+315, DraftKings)

"Yordan Alvarez is hitting .296 with a 1.033 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 11 of his 18 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting five home runs over his last 10 road games. Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi has given up eight of his 11 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Eovaldi has been sharp over his last three starts with a 1.64 ERA, but we still like the matchup here. Alvarez is 6-for-15 against Eovaldi in his career, with one of those six hits being a home run." Back Alvarez to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Jesus Sanchez, Blue Jays (+540, FanDuel)

"Jesus Sanchez is hitting .307 with a .848 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with six of his six home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He hasn't homered in 25 straight road games, but this is a good spot to end that streak. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .407 over his last 10 games. Orioles starter Chris Bassitt has given up all four of his home runs allowed this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .322 with a .917 OPS against Bassitt this season and Bassitt has a 5.17 ERA over his last three starts. Small sample, but Sanchez is 1-for-6 against Bassitt in his career, and that hit was a home run." Back Sanchez to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins: