There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, May 5 and those interested in MLB betting, particular MLB home run prop bets, have plenty of options to wager on. Before locking in your bets for Tuesday's home run props, you should check out what SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is looking at for the day's action.

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Snyder is CBS Sports' longest-tenured baseball expert and uses simple logic learned from back in his baseball-playing days -- such as "stick with what works" -- with extensive background analytics. He is 307-272 on MLB picks over the past four seasons. Here's what he's playing on Tuesday.

Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Bryce Harper (+352)

Luis Severino is on the mound for the A's against the surging Phillies. Harper is locked in right now, having hit .313 with a .531 slugging percentage in his last nine games. Harper's homer on Monday night was the lone run in the game. He's only seen Severino six times in his career but he homered twice. We're grabbing him here at +352.

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Kyle Tucker (+520)

Peter Lambert is on the hill for the Astros and he hasn't been bad so far this season. I have a hunch things turn on Tuesday against the Dodgers. He hasn't given up a home run yet this season after having coughed up 45 homers in 243 2/3 innings in his career previously. Speaking of his career, lefties have carved him up to the tune of .305/.384/.527. Yep, we're gonna pick a lefty. How about Tucker? We know he's comfortable in Houston and he hit a home run Monday evening. We'll let it ride.

JJ Wetherholt (+600)

We'll close with a bit more of a longshot. The kid has been impressive to this point and five of his seven home runs have come at home. Brewers rigthy Brandon Sproat has allowed seven home runs in just 26 2/3 innings this season, so I like this spot for Wetherholt.

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