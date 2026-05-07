Thursday's MLB schedule features 10 games and while several early starts are on the docket, there's still plenty of action for sports fans looking to make MLB bets, especially home run prop bets. SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson has gone through the slate on Thursday, May 7 and highlighted his favorite home run prop plays.

Thompson was one of the earliest SportsLine experts back in 2016-19, and rejoined the company in 2026 following a stint as the primary betting analyst for the Gambling.com Group. An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Adam specializes in the NFL, MLB and the NBA. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, he's up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA at sports betting apps.

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Best home run picks for Thursday, May 7

Shea Langeliers, Athletics (+335, DraftKings)

The Athletics catcher is not getting the love he deserves from a national audience. The veteran has 10 home runs and is batting .336 on the season and is one of only seven players with an OPS over 1.000. Seven of those 10 homers have come against right-handed pitching, and seven of those 10 have come on the road. Phillies starter Andrew Painter has given up a home run in three straight starts. Overall, he's allowed 11 runs in those three starts, all in losing efforts.

The A's are in Philly, and Langeliers over the last seven games is batting .469. He is coming back from a paternity leave and should be motivated to pick up where he left off. In his last game, May 2 against the Guardians, he crushed two over the fence.

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+470, FanDuel)

The Red Sox catcher hit his eighth home run of the season on Tuesday against Detroit. That was off tough Tigers lefty Framber Valdez. The matchup here could be better. The Rays are starting Griffin Jax, but he's likely to go only the first two innings or so before the bullpen takes over. Only four bullpens have allowed more home runs than the one in Tampa.

Contreras could get the waiting over early. He has two career at-bats vs. Jax and both ended in four-baggers. The catcher is seeing the ball well (.308 average the last week) and is a light wind is expected to be blowing out at Fenway Park. We'll take odds at nearly 5-to-1 for all that.

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