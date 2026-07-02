Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 2: Jonathan Aranda in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a nine-game MLB slate with games throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, July 2. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Monday, Fetner correctly picked the Mariners' Dominic Canzone (+375) to hit a home run. Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick last week. He had four correct home run predictions last week, and he now has 13 correct HR picks over the last 4.5 weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Thursday, Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 130-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. The Rays are set to face a struggling starter, and Aranda is batting .471 over his last five road games.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+486, DraftKings)

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+534, DraftKings)

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+260, Hard Rock Bet)

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+486, DraftKings)

"Jonathan Aranda has the platoon advantage against Royals right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek and is posting a .938 OPS against right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "Kolek has surrendered three home runs over his last two starts, and he has been struggling at home — a 6.43 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs in 14 innings. Aranda is batting .471 over his last 5 games on the road." Back Aranda to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+534, DraftKings)

"Liam Hicks has the platoon advantage against Rockies right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, hitting .298 with a .888 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 241 plate appearances, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .584 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Lorenzen has a 5.14 ERA over his last three starts at home. Hicks is riding a 12-game hit streak, including two straight multi-hit games — the bat is locked in right now. Hicks has seen Lorenzen just once and is 1-for-1 with a home run — a small sample, but the bat got to him." Back Hicks to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+260, Hard Rock Bet)

"Mickey Moniak has the platoon advantage against Marlins right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .293 average with a .990 OPS in 160 plate appearances, with 12 of his 14 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .585 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him," Fetner said. "He's hitting 1.085 OPS at home this season. Left-handed batters are hitting a .946 OPS against Gusto in 299 plate appearances. Gusto has been struggling on the road — a 7.20 ERA over his last three starts, allowing eight earned runs in 10 innings. Moniak has homered in two straight games at home." Back Moniak to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: