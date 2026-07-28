Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 28: Bryce Harper in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full MLB slate with top matchups including Phillies vs. Marlins, Rockies vs. Padres and Yankees vs. White Sox, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run entering the All-Star break of correct home run picks. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is among his best MLB HR bets, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 150-1 on some of the best betting apps. Harper has the platoon advantage against right-handed Sandy Alcantara, and the home run index is a 9 out of 10 at Petco Park for his other two picks.



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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

Ty France, Padres (+550, Hard Rock Bet)

Hunter Goodman, Rockies (+325, DraftKings)

Hunter Goodman, Rockies (+325, DraftKings)

"Hunter Goodman (bats R) faces a same-side right-handed pitcher with no platoon edge, so the other factors need to carry the case. Hunter Goodman is hitting .244 with a .869 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 275 PA, with 23 of his 31 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. He's hitting .956 OPS on the road this season. Hunter Goodman has five home runs over his last 14 games on the road. Hunter Goodman has seen Michael King two times and is hitless (0-for-2), but that's far too small a sample to read much into. The home run index is a 9 out of 10 at Petco Park today, adding another layer to the case. Factoring in weather, we set Hunter Goodman's line at +216 to homer. Getting +325 is a solid value play." Back Goodman to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

"Bryce Harper has the platoon advantage against right-handed Sandy Alcantara and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .283 average with a .997 OPS in 273 PA, with 19 of his 22 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .621 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Sandy Alcantara has surrendered four home runs over his last two starts, including one multi-homer outing. Sandy Alcantara has been sharp at home with a 2.18 ERA over his last three starts. We still like the matchup here, but he's been difficult to hit at home lately. Bryce Harper has been an absolute menace against Sandy Alcantara historically, going 15-for-46 (.326 BA) with a 1.030 OPS and three home runs. We set Bryce Harper's line at +360 to homer, so +475 offers a solid value play." Back Harper to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Ty France, Padres (+550, Hard Rock Bet)

"France is available at +550 on Hard Rock, and with our projected line at +542, there's value here. Ty France has three home runs over his last seven games at home. Ty France (bats R) faces a same-side right-handed pitcher with no platoon edge, so the other factors need to carry the case. Ty France is hitting .271 with a .875 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 193 PA, with 13 of his 16 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. Michael Lorenzen has surrendered three home runs over his last three starts, including one multi-homer outing. Ty France is 4-for-14 against Michael Lorenzen in his career with two extra-base hits and has made solid contact in limited matchups. The home run index is a 9 out of 10 at Petco Park today, adding another layer to the case. Factoring in weather, we set Ty France's line at +435 to homer. Getting +550 is value at this number." Pick homers at Polymarket, where new users get a $20 trading bonus bets after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: