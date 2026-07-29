Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 29: Ben Rice in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full MLB slate with top matchups including Cubs vs. Cardinals, Yankees vs. White Sox and Dodgers vs. Mariners, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run of correct home run picks entering the All-Star break. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 150-1 on some of the betting apps. Rice has the platoon advantage against right-hander Davis Martin, and the home run index is a 9 out of 10 at Petco Park for his other two picks.



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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Ben Rice, Yankees (+332, DraftKings)

T.J. Rumfield, Rockies (+780, DraftKings)

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+350, Hard Rock)

Ben Rice, Yankees (+332, DraftKings)

"Ben Rice is available at +332 on DK, and with our projected line at +324, there's value here," Fetner said. "Ben Rice has 6 home runs over his last 14 games on the road. Ben Rice has the platoon advantage against right-handed Davis Martin and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .282 average with a 1.010 OPS in 279 PA, with 22 of his 31 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .844 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's hitting .951 OPS on the road this season. Davis Martin has been struggling at home — a 5.65 ERA over his last 3 starts, allowing 9 earned runs in 14.1 IP. He has failed to record a quality start in any of those 3 outings. Ben Rice has seen Davis Martin 6 times and is 2-for-6, including a home run — a limited but not unproductive look. We set Ben Rice's line at +324 to homer. The market is roughly in line with our number, and we like the play." Back Rice to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5:

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+350, Hard Rock)

"Mickey Moniak has the platoon advantage against right-handed Griffin Canning, hitting .289 with a .935 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 206 PA, with 14 of his 16 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .621 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. One thing to note: he's been significantly better at home (1.033 OPS) than on the road (.652 OPS) — he's on the tougher side of that split today. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.004 OPS against Griffin Canning in 169 PA (vs. a .604 OPS against right-handed batters) — when both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Griffin Canning has surrendered 4 home runs over his last 2 starts, including 1 multi-homer outing. Griffin Canning has been struggling at home — a 6.10 ERA over his last 3 starts, allowing 7 earned runs in 10.1 IP. He has failed to record a quality start in any of those 3 outings. Mickey Moniak is coming off a home run in his last game. The home run index is a 9 out of 10 at Petco Park today, adding another layer to the case. Factoring in weather, we set Mickey Moniak's line at +229 to homer. Getting +350 is a solid value play." Back Moniak to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

T.J. Rumfield, Rockies (+780, DraftKings)

"T.J. Rumfield offers excellent value at +780 on DK, especially when compared to other books listing him as low as +625. T.J. Rumfield has the platoon advantage against right-handed Griffin Canning, hitting .319 with a .934 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 293 PA, with 11 of his 13 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .682 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.004 OPS against Griffin Canning in 169 PA (vs. a .604 OPS against right-handed batters) — when both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Griffin Canning has surrendered 4 home runs over his last 2 starts, including 1 multi-homer outing. Griffin Canning has been struggling at home — a 6.10 ERA over his last 3 starts, allowing 7 earned runs in 10.1 IP. He has failed to record a quality start in any of those 3 outings. T.J. Rumfield hasn't homered in 15 straight games on the road — you could make the argument he's due. With the favorable conditions and platoon advantage in play, this is a great spot to take a shot at +780. Factoring in weather, we set T.J. Rumfield's line at +460 to homer. Getting +780 is a solid value play." Back Rumfield to go yard on Wednesday by picking homers at Polymarket, where new users get a $20 trading bonus bets after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: