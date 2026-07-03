Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 3: Spencer Steer in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

Friday features a 13-game MLB slate heading into the weekend, beginning high-profile weekend series such as Cardinals vs. Cubs, Dodgers vs. Padres and Blue Jays vs. Mariners, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, July 3. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Yesterday, Fetner correctly picked the Rockies' Mickey Moniak (+260) to hit a home run for his second correct home run pick this week. Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick last week. He had four correct home run predictions last week, and he now has 14 correct HR picks over the last 4.5 weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Friday, Reds outfielder Spencer Steer is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Steer has two home runs over his last five home games and Fetner loves his matchup for Friday.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Luis Garcia, Nationals (+470, DraftKings)

Ivan Herrera, Cardinals (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

Spencer Steer, Reds (+390, FanDuel)

Luis Garcia, Nationals (+470, DraftKings)

"Luis Garcia has three home runs over his last five games at home," Fetner said. "Garcia has the platoon advantage against Pirates right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller and is posting a .889 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. Keller has been struggling on the road — a 6.19 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 11 earned runs in 16 innings. He has been locked in at the plate lately — batting .480 over his last eight games with four walks and just two strikeouts. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Nationals Park today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Garcia to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Ivan Herrera, Cardinals (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

"Ivan Herrera has the platoon advantage against Cubs left-handed pitcher David Peterson, hitting .262 with a .877 OPS against left-handed pitching this season in 110 plate appearances, with four of his 10 home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "He also has a strong .904 OPS on the road this season. Herrera has seen David Peterson just once and is 1-for-1 with a single — a small sample, but still a good sign. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Wrigley Field today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Herrera to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Spencer Steer, Reds (+390, FanDuel)

"Spencer Steer has two home runs over his last five games at home," Fetner said. "Steer has the platoon advantage against Orioles left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .313 average with a 1.024 OPS in 80 plate appearances, with five of his 13 home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season. Rogers has been struggling on the road — an 8.16 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 13 earned runs in 14 ⅓ innings. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Great American Ball Park today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Steer to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get up to $1,000 in Bet Resets Tokens: