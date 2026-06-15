Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 15: Royce Lewis in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Monday features a 10-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, June 15. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Two of Fetner's three home run picks homered on Friday, backing the Brewers' Jake Bauers (+453) and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez (+340), who hit two home runs on Friday. Fetner had five correct home run picks last week, including one at +650 odds. Over the last few weeks, Fetner's correct home run picks include the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Monday, Twins third baseman Royce Lewis is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 215-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Lewis has a home run in two of his last three games and three of the last five contests, and Fetner loves this matchup for Monday.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Ryan Ward, Dodgers (+533, DraftKings)

Royce Lewis, Twins (+591, DraftKings)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Ryan Ward, Dodgers (+533, DraftKings)

"Ryan Ward has the platoon advantage against the Rays' right-handed Nick Martinez," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games. Martinez has also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 18 innings over his last three starts, including two home runs." Back Ward to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Royce Lewis, Twins (+591, DraftKings)



"Royce Lewis is hitting .216 with a .742 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season," Fetner pointed out. "He's hitting .215 with a .729 OPS on the road this season, compared to .206 and .630 at home. He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and four over his last 20. He has been swinging a hot bat since getting called back up to the majors, and he was also on a home run tear in the minors before getting called up. Texas' MacKenzie Gore has given up just six home runs all season, but five of those were by right-handed bats." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Kerry Carpenter has the platoon advantage against Houston's right-handed Kai-Wei Teng, posting a .833 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, and all nine of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .490 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Left-handed batters are hitting a .878 OPS against Teng in 110 plate appearances (vs. a .501 OPS against right-handed batters). Teng didn't allow a home run in his most recent start, but had given up five home runs across the three starts prior to that. The model expects some regression from him." Back Carpenter to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: