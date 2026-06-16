Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 16: Willson Contreras in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, June 16. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Two of Fetner's three home run picks homered on Friday, backing the Brewers' Jake Bauers (+453) and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez (+340), who hit two home runs on Friday. Fetner had five correct home run picks last week, including one at +650 odds. Over the last few weeks, Fetner's correct home run picks include the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 180-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Contreras hit two home runs on Sunday and had three home runs over his last three games.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+520, FanDuel)

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

Nathaniel Lowe, Reds (+432, DraftKings)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+520, FanDuel)

"Alec Burleson has the platoon advantage against right-handed Michael King and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .332 average with a 1.015 OPS in 212 plate appearances, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .469 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Michael King has surrendered five home runs over his last three starts, with two multi-home run outings in that span in 18.2 innings pitched. King has a 4.58 ERA over his last three starts on the road." Back Burleson to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet over their first seven days:

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

"Willson Contreras has four home runs over his last five games at home," Fetner noted. "Contreras faces a same-side right-handed pitcher — no platoon edge, but Contreras has been dominant against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .303 with a .934 OPS in 206 plate appearances, with 11 of his 16 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. He's hitting 1.059 OPS at home this season. Dylan Cease had been pitching well, but got hit hard in his most recent start, giving up 5 earned runs. Small sample, but Contreras is 4-for-14 against Cease in his career, with one of those hits being a home run." Back Contreras to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Nathaniel Lowe, Reds (+432, DraftKings)

"Nathaniel Lowe has the platoon advantage against right-handed Kodai Senga, hitting .287 with a .934 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 157 plate appearances, and all nine of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .059 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's hitting .969 OPS at home this season. Senga allows a .799 OPS to left-handed hitters in 313 plate appearances. Senga has surrendered five home runs over his last three starts, with two multi-home run outings in that span in 8.1 innings pitched. Senga has been struggling on the road — a 6.00 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs in 15 innings. Back Lowe to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet: