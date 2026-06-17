Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 17: Bryce Harper in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full MLB slate with games both in the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, June 17. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Two of Fetner's three home run picks homered on Friday, backing the Brewers' Jake Bauers (+453) and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez (+340), who hit two home runs on Friday. Fetner had five correct home run picks last week, including one at +650 odds. Over the last few weeks, Fetner's correct home run picks include the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 110-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Harper has three career home runs against Marlins probable starter Sandy Alcantara.

Trade MLB home run picks at Kalshi. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+440, FanDuel)

James Wood, Nationals (+334, DraftKings)

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+368, DraftKings)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+440, FanDuel)

"Alec Burleson is hitting .330 with a 1.005 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Padres starter Griffin Canning has given up all eight of his home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .299 with a 1.003 OPS against Griffin Canning this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 15 innings pitched over his last three starts, including four home runs. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Burleson to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet over their first seven days:

James Wood, Nationals (+334, DraftKings)

"James Wood is hitting .293 with a 1.023 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 15 of his 20 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner noted. "He's hitting .298 with a 1.025 OPS at home this season, compared to .264 and .908 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 home games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .368 over his last 10 games. Royals starter Luinder Avila has given up three of his four home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .314 with a .938 OPS against Avila this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 10 earned runs in 10 ⅔ innings pitched over his last three starts, including three home runs." Back Wood to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+368, DraftKings)

"Bryce Harper is hitting .277 with a .967 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 12 of his 15 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Harper is 14-for-44 against the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara in his career, with three of those hits being home runs." Back Harper to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet: