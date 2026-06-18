Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 18: Byron Buxton in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a nine-game MLB slate with games both in the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors throughout the day. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, June 18. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Two of Fetner's three home run picks homered on Friday, backing the Brewers' Jake Bauers (+453) and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez (+340), who hit two home runs on Friday. Fetner had five correct home run picks last week, including one at +650 odds. Over the last few weeks, Fetner's correct home run picks include the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Thursday, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 130-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Buxton is third in baseball with 23 home runs, and he's gone deep in three of his last five games and in five of his last eight contests.

Trade MLB home run picks at Kalshi. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Byron Buxton, Twins (+290, FanDuel)

Jared Young, Mets (+500, Hard Rock Bet)

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

Byron Buxton, Twins (+290, FanDuel)

"Byron Buxton has three home runs over his last five games on the road," Fetner said. "Buxton faces a same-side right-handed pitcher — no platoon edge, so the other factors need to carry the case. Buxton has been dominant against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .270 with a .977 OPS in 204 plate appearances, with 19 of his 23 homers coming off RHP this season. One thing to note: He's been significantly better at home (1.115 OPS) than on the road (.774 OPS) — he's on the tougher side of that split today." Back Buxton to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet over their first seven days:

Jared Young, Mets (+500, Hard Rock Bet)

"Jared Young (bats L) has the platoon advantage against Phillies right-handed Aaron Nola, posting a .762 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, and all eight of his home runs this season have come against RHP," Fetner noted. "For context, he's only posting a .473 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Left-handed batters are hitting a .881 OPS against Nola, who has been struggling at home — a 6.91 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 11 earned runs in 14 ⅓ innings pitched. He has failed to record a quality start in any of those three outings." Back Young to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

"Dominic Canzone is hitting .297 with a .955 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 11 of his 11 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .338 with a 1.080 OPS at home this season, compared to .253 and .808 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting five home runs over his last 10 home games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .379 over his last 10 games." Back Canzone to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: