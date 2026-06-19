Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 19: Gary Sanchez in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

Friday features a full MLB slate and the start of high-profile weekend series, such as Orioles vs. Dodgers, Brewers vs. Braves and Cardinals vs. Royals in the Show-Me Series, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors throughout the day. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, June 19. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Two of Fetner's three home run picks homered last Friday, backing the Brewers' Jake Bauers (+453) and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez (+340), who hit two home runs on Friday. Fetner had five correct home run picks last week, including one at +650 odds. Over the last few weeks, Fetner's correct home run picks include the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Friday, Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Sanchez has hit a home run in two of his last six games, and he has two home runs in 22 career at-bats against Braves probable starter Martin Perez.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+550, Hard Rock Bet)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+464, DraftKings)

Gary Sanchez, Brewers (+475, Caesars)

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+550, Hard Rock Bet)

"Jonathan Aranda is hitting .286 with a .891 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 11 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games. Nationals starter Cade Cavalli has given up four of his six home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .298 with a .795 OPS against Cavalli this season. Cavalli has a 5.40 ERA over his last three starts, allowing three home runs in that span." Back Aranda to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+464, DraftKings)

"Kerry Carpenter has a .832 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all 10 of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner noted. "Despite White Sox starter Erick Fedde being a RHP, left-handed batters are hitting just .240 with a .689 OPS against Fedde this season. The good news is Carpenter is 3-for-5 against Fedde in his career, with two of those hits being home runs." Back Carpenter to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet:

Gary Sanchez, Brewers (+475, Caesars)

"Gary Sanchez is hitting .317 with a .988 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with two home runs in 51 plate appearances," Fetner said. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .348 over his last 10 games. Braves starter Martin Perez has a 3.52 ERA over his last three starts, but Sanchez is 5-for-22 against Perez in his career, with two of those hits being home runs. The home run index is a 9 out of 10, adding another layer to the case." Back Sanchez to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: