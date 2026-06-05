Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 5: JJ Bleday in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

A strong weekend slate of MLB action begins on Friday, including rivalry matchups such as the Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Angels, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, June 5.

Already this week, Fetner correctly picked the Pirates' Oneil Cruz (+423) and the Red Sox's Willson Contreras (+390) to hit a home run. Last week, Fetner's correct home run picks included the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499) and Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590). Two weeks ago, his correct home run picks included the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Lowe (+520). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Friday, Reds outfielder JJ Bleday is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 240-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Bleday has hit a home run in three of his last six games.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

JJ Bleday, Reds (+440, Hard Rock Bet)

Michael Massey, Royals (+600, DraftKings)

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+470, Hard Rock Bet)

JJ Bleday, Reds (+440, Hard Rock Bet)

"JJ Bleday has the platoon advantage against Cardinals right-handed Kyle Leahy and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .279 average with a 1.008 OPS in 100 plate appearances, with seven of his nine home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting a .977 OPS against Leahy in 136 plate appearances. When both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Back Bleday to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Michael Massey, Royals (+600, DraftKings)

"Michael Massey is hitting .286 with a .848 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with five of his six home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting four home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .419 over his last 10 games. Twins starter Zebby Matthews has given up 12 of his 17 home runs over the past year to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .288 with a .854 OPS against Matthews over the past year. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 17 earned runs in 14 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including six home runs. Back Massey to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet:

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+470, Hard Rock Bet)

"Jonathan Aranda is hitting .276 with a .903 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 11 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Marlins starter Ryan Gusto has given up 14 of his 17 home runs over the past year to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .324 with a .966 OPS against Gusto since last season. New to MLB betting? Click here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: