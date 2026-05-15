Rivalry Weekend takes place starting on Friday, creating top matchups for MLB fans and baseball bettors. High-profile games, such as Yankees vs. Mets and Dodgers vs. Angels, generate plenty of MLB betting options for baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, May 15. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (+390) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 130-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Henderson has two home runs in 23 at-bats against Nationals probable starter Zack Littell.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+309, DraftKings)

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+390, FanDuel)

IIdemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks (+571, DraftKings)

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+309, DraftKings)

"Mickey Moniak is hitting .343 with a 1.139 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 12 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .358 with a 1.255 OPS at home this season, compared to .254 and .795 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting six home runs over his last 10 home games. Merrill Kelly has given up five of his six home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .328 with a 1.144 OPS against Merrill Kelly this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 16 ⅓ innings pitched over his last three starts, including two home runs.

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Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+390, FanDuel)

Gunnar Henderson (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed Zack Littell," Fetner pointed out. "Despite batting .207 with a .648 OPS vs RHP this season, Henderson has six of his nine home runs against RHPs. Zack Littell has allowed nine home runs in 96 plate appearances vs left-handed hitters this season, and he's struggled this season with a 1-4 record and 6.94 ERA so far. Henderson has been in a slump, batting just .159 over his last 10 games, but we think he is due to break that slump. Littell has allowed 14 home runs over his last eight starts at home, dating back to last season, and Henderson has two home runs and a 0.955 OPS in 23 career at-bats against Littell."

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IIdemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks (+571, DraftKings)

"Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .333 with a 1.000 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with five of his seven home runs coming off LHPs," Fetner said. "As a switch-hitter, he'll bat right-handed against Kyle Freeland, who has given up six of his seven home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .290 with a .849 OPS against Freeland this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 16 earned runs in 14 ⅓ IP over his last three starts, including six home runs."

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