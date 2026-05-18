Tonight features a busier Monday MLB slate than most weeks with 14 games in action creating top matchups for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, May 18. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (+327) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 110-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Ohtani has just one home run in May, but he hit 109 home runs over the prior two seasons.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Matt Olson, Braves (+390, DraftKings)

Mike Trout, Angels (+390, FanDuel)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+300, DraftKings)

Matt Olson, Braves (+390, DraftKings)

"Matt Olson is hitting .294 with a 1.043 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 14 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .281 with a 1.095 OPS on the road this season, compared to .272 and .798 at home. He has been on a tear lately on the road, hitting five home runs over his last 10 games. He has been in a bit of a slump, batting just .158 over his last 10 games, but we think he is due. Small sample, but Matt Olson is 2-for-12 against Max Meyer in his career, with one of those two hits being a home run."

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Mike Trout, Angels (+390, FanDuel)

"Mike Trout is batting .244 with a .908 OPS vs RHP this season, with nine of his 11 home runs against RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "Mike Trout has nine home runs in 26 road games vs. just two HR in 20 games at home this season. Playing home today is a meaningful headwind — this is where he has struggled to hit home runs, but with favorable conditions today, we think he is due. A's starter J.T. Ginn has allowed six home runs over his last eight starts on the road."

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Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+300, DraftKings)

"Shohei Ohtani (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed Michael King," Fetner noted. "Shohei Ohtani is batting .246 with a .805 OPS vs RHP this season, with four of his seven home runs against RHPs. This is a buy-low spot for Shohei Ohtani on the road, who has gone 18 straight road games without a home run. Shohei has had success against King in his career. He is 6-for-14 against King with five of the six hits going for extra bases, including three home runs. That is good for a 1.681 career OPS against King."

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