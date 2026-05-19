Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, showcasing the best talent throughout the league and top matchups for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, May 19. Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (+475) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 280-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Cruz has just one home run in May, but he's facing a left-handed pitcher who has struggled against left-handed hitters this season. Lefties have five home runs with a .326 batting average and 1.077 OPS against the Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Gavin Sheets, Pirates (+680, DraftKings)

Spencer Steer, Reds (+540, FanDuel)

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+475, Caesars)

Gavin Sheets, Pirates (+680, DraftKings)

"Gavin Sheets is hitting .265 with a .925 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with nine of his nine home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .357 over his last 10 games. Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has given up seven of his seven home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .278 with a .921 OPS against Sheehan this season. Sheehan has a 4.11 ERA over his last three starts, allowing three home runs in that three-start span."

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Spencer Steer, Reds (+540, FanDuel)

"Spencer Steer is hitting .333 with a 1.062 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with three home runs in 43 plate appearances," Fetner pointed out. "He's hitting .321 with a .901 OPS on the road this season, compared to .220 and .691 at home. Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo has given up four of his five home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .276 with a .763 OPS against Luzardo this season. The home run index is a 9 out of 10, adding another layer to the case."

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Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+475, Caesars)

It's not often we have great value on a left vs. left matchup, but we do with this matchup," Fetner said. "Cruz has been better against LHPs, and Liberatore has struggled against lefty bats despite being a left-handed pitcher. Cruz is hitting .288 with a .848 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with four home runs in 62 plate appearances. Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore has given up five of his nine home runs this season to left-handed batters, who are hitting .326 with a 1.077 OPS against Liberatore this season."

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