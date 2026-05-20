Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate with games going on throughout the day, creating top contests from afternoon to evening for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, May 20. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (+820) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 230-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Bohm is 3-for-4 with two extra-base hits in his career against Reds starter Andrew Abbott. Trade MLB home run picks at Kalshi. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Shea Langeliers, A's (+320, FanDuel)

Alec Bohm, Phillies (+820, FanDuel)

Coby Mayo, Orioles (+492, DraftKings)

Shea Langeliers, A's (+320, FanDuel)

"Shea Langeliers is hitting .328 with a .994 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with nine of his 12 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz has given up four of his five home runs this season to right-handed batters. Kochanowicz has also been struggling recently, allowing 14 earned runs in 16 ⅓ innings pitched over his last three starts, including four home runs. Click here to bet Langeliers at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Alec Bohm, Phillies (+820, FanDuel)

"A lot of this play has to do with the weather being so home run friendly that we'll take a shot on Bohm with a favorable platoon matchup," Fetner said. "He has been heating up lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .421 over his last 10 games. Reds starter Andrew Abbott has given up four of his six home runs this season to right-handed batters. Abbott has been sharp over his last three starts with a 0.54 ERA, but we still like the matchup here. Bohm is 3-for-4 with two extra-base hits in his career against Abbott. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Bohm at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Coby Mayo, Orioles (+492, DraftKings)

"Coby Mayo is hitting .268 with a .879 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with three of his five home runs coming off LHPs compared to just .141 with a .453 OPS against RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "Mayo has been really solid in limited at-bats against LHPs and has been almost unplayable against RHPs. Rays starter Steven Matz has given up five of his six home runs this season to right-handed batters." Back Mayo to go yard on Wednesday with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager: