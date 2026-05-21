Free MLB home run picks, odds for May 21: Brandon Lowe in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a seven-game MLB slate with games scattered throughout the day, creating top contests from afternoon to evening for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, May 21.

Yesterday, Fetner correctly picked Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm to hit a home run at +820 odds. For Thursday, Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (+520) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 28-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Lowe has two home runs over his last five games, and Fetner likes the matchup for Thursday.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+401, DraftKings)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+520, FanDuel)

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+401, DraftKings)

"Nick Kurtz is hitting .291 with a 1.022 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with seven of his eight home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He hasn't homered in 11 straight road games, but this is a good spot to end that streak. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .333 over his last 10 games. Angels starter Jose Soriano has allowed 15 earned runs over his last four starts, including four home runs allowed after allowing just one earned run in his first six starts of the season. Left-handed batters have an OPS over .200 points higher than right-handed batters do against Soriano this season." Back Kurtz to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+520, FanDuel)

"Brandon Lowe is hitting .281 with a 1.011 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with nine of his 12 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner points out. "He's hitting .290 with a 1.034 OPS on the road this season, compared to .223 and .788 at home. He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and seven times over his last 20. Cardinals starter Dustin May has given up three of his four home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .327 with a .882 OPS against Dustin May this season. New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Lowe at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins: