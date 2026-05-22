Free MLB home run picks, odds for May 22: Yordan Alvarez in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

Friday night begins a strong weekend of MLB action throughout the league, creating top contests for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, May 22.

Yesterday, both of Fetner's picks for MLB home runs props had homers, hitting on the Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+520) in a parlay that paid out more than 30-1. It was the second straight day Fetner correctly picked a player to hit a home run, cashing on Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (+820) on Wednesday.

For Friday, Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (+504) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 250-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Alvarez is 4-for-11 with a home run in his career against Cubs probable starter Jameson Taillon.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Dominic Smith, Braves (+670, DraftKings)

Michael Harris, Braves (+448, DraftKings)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+504, DraftKings)

Dominic Smith, Braves (+670, DraftKings)

"Dominic Smith is hitting .355 with a .950 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all five home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .404 with a .976 OPS at home this season, compared to .280 and .849 on the road. He hasn't homered in 13 straight home games, but this is a good spot to end that streak. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .407 over his last 10 games. Left-handed batters are hitting .303 with a .911 OPS against National starter Miles Mikolas this season, including six home runs in 97 plate appearances. Smith is 3-for-10 against Mikolas in his career, so he has some familiarity against him." Back Smith to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Michael Harris, Braves (+448, DraftKings)

"We are going with another Braves' lefty against Mikolas," Fetner said. "Michael Harris is hitting .328 with a .916 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with eight of his 11 home runs coming off RHPs. Left-handed batters are hitting .303 with a .911 OPS against Mikolas this season, including six home runs in 97 plate appearances. Mikolas has a 4.26 ERA over his last three starts, allowing two home runs in that three-start span. Harris is 5-for-11 against Mikolas in his career (OPS 1.000)." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Harris at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+504, DraftKings)

"Yordan Alvarez is hitting .298 with a 1.013 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with nine of his 15 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner points out. "Jameson Taillon has given up 10 of his 16 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .237 with a .909 OPS against Taillon this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 16 innings pitched over his last three starts, including seven home runs. The home run index is just 3 out of 10 today, so the park is working against us — keep that in mind at +504. Small sample, but Alvarez is 4-for-11 against Taillon in his career, with one of those four hits being a home run." Back Alvarez to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins: