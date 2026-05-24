Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions: Atlanta's Ozzie Albies one of top HR prop bets for Sunday, May 24

Every Major League Baseball team is in action again to end the week, and each of the 15 games on the Sunday MLB schedule offers MLB betting opportunities of all kinds. MLB player props are always popular, and home run props get a lot of the attention from bettors of all experience levels. Some teams and players are ideal when looking for the best home run bets today, but pitching matchups and players who are getting hot can tilt the odds in your favor.

After digging into the matchups, two players stand out for our best home run bets today. The Rangers' Jake Burger (nine) and the Angels' Mike Trout (13) are the top home run hitters in Sunday Night Baseball on Sunday, but finsing the diamonds in the rough is the best way to cash in on home run best bets. You can get MLB expert picks and predictions at SportsLine, and before you make any MLB bets you have to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Sunday, May 24

Ozzie Albies, Braves (+650, FanDuel)

Left-hander Foster Griffin (5-2, 4.02 ERA) is expected to start for the Nationals, and he has allowed 15 runs and five home runs over his past three starts. Albies is one of Atlanta's best hitters against lefties, and he almost always makes contact. The second baseman has the second-best OPS (.814) against lefties for Atlanta, behind only the injured Drake Baldwin (1.086) and just ahead of Matt Olson (.812). Albies has struck out just four times in 82 at-bats against southpaws, and four of his eight homers have come at home and three have been against lefties. I'm banking on Albies to barrel one up Sunday and take Griffin (or a reliever) deep.

Bet on Albies to homer against Washington on Sunday at FanDuel and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins:

Zach Neto, Angels (+525,DraftKings)

Neto has hit just two home runs off left-hander, but he has an .862 OPS against them, not far behind Mike Trout's .909 OPS against southpaws. MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to start for the Rangers, and he is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and could exit early if a lat issue flares up again. Neto hit two home runs Friday to give him 10 for the season, and he has two hits in each of the first two games of the series. The SportsLine model projects Neto for 0.9 hits and 1.74 total bases. He has the hot hand, and we'll drop a little bit on him to go deep Sunday in a favorable matchup.

Sign up at DraftKings on Sunday and get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 or more: