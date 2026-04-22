With 15 games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, April 22, there's no shortage of MLB betting opportunities for interested bettors. These include prop betting, particularly MLB home run picks. The game's top stars are all set to take the field on Wednesday, and we're highlighting two big names for our top MLB HR picks of the day. For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Wednesday, April 22

Cal Raleigh (+270, BetMGM)

It's been a cold start to the year at the plate for Raleigh, who led MLB in home runs last year, and the Mariners as a whole, but the man known as the "Big Dumper" appears to be finding his power stroke at the plate of late. Raleigh has homered in each of Seattle's two games against the A's, and he's making far more contact with a .250 batting average over his last nine games compared to his season line of just .177. The A's send Aaron Civale to the mound for the series finale, which pushes Raleigh to his more powerful left side of the plate. The veteran right-hander has allowed two home runs in four starts this year, but he has been known to give up the long ball over the course of his career. Civale owns a 61.5% "air" rate (fly balls, line drives, popups), so we may see more balls leave the yard when he's on the mound moving forward.

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Munetaka Murakami, White Sox (+330, Caesars)

Murakami has been as advertised in the early stages of his career, hitting a ton of home runs, taking walks and striking out quite a bit as the Kyle Schwarber comps have been pretty spot on. The Japanese slugger has swatted nine home runs on the year, including each of his last four games. When you're hot, you're hot, and that's certainly the case here. What makes Murakami even more intriguing is he's more than handled left-handed pitching this year, hitting three homers with an OPS just under .900 off southpaws. The White Sox face veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Rodriguez has given up a home run in each of his last two starts, and he gave up 25 long balls in 29 starts last year.

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