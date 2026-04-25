Saturday is another loaded day of MLB games with all 30 teams taking the diamond across 15 games on Saturday, April, 25. That many games on tap means there are plenty of MLB betting opportunities for bettors, such as MLB home prop bets. We've identified two big-name sluggers who are red-hot in the home run department for our top MLB HR picks of the day.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Saturday, April 25

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (+525, BetMGM)

It's surprising to see Acuna off to a cold start, especially considering the Braves have been spectacular in all phases to begin 2026. Atlanta hosts the Phillies this weekend after sweeping them last weekend, and there will be a lot of eyes on this matchup on Saturday because Zack Wheeler is set to make his first start of the year for Philadelphia. Wheeler, a perennial All-Star and two-time Cy Young runner-up, is back after undergoing surgery late last season. We wouldn't normally be targeting players against Wheeler especially if they're off to a colder start like Acuna is but the 2023 National League MVP has great power numbers against Wheeler, taking him deep four times in 49 career at-bats. No player on Saturday has homered off their opposing starting pitcher more than Acuna has off Wheeler. Add in that Wheeler is making his first start of the year and had a 5.85 ERA in five rehab starts while giving up three home runs in 20 innings and this feels like a good time to target Acuna to go deep.

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Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+169, Caesars)

Ohtani is as good of a bet to homer on a given night as anyone in baseball considering he's swatted 114 dating back to 2024, and he gets a favorable matchup on Saturday against the Cubs. Chicago's Colin Rea doesn't give up a ton of home runs -- or fly balls, even -- and he's off to a good start to 2026 with a 3.00 ERA. But Rea has one of the worst average exit velocities (91.4 mph) of qualified pitchers in the game and in eight career at-bats, Ohtani has taken him deep twice. Add in that Ohtani hasn't homered since April 12 and this feels like a good spot for the reigning MVP to leave the yard.

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