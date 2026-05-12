With 15 MLB games on the schedule, Tuesday, May 12, figures to be another incredible day of baseball. That means there are a ton of MLB betting options for interested bettors, including player props like home run picks. After looking at all 15 games on the schedule for Tuesday, we've identified two players for our best home run bets today, and we're eyeballing two American League sluggers -- one has been red hot at the plate with five home runs this month, and the other has homered three times off the opposing starting pitcher. These two stand out as our best bets to hit a home run today.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Tuesday, May 12

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (+420, FanDuel)

Rodriguez is typically known for slow starts and heating up in the second half, but he's been one of the best players in baseball in May. Rodriguez is tied for the league lead in home runs this month with five, and he's hitting .350 on top of that. The Astros get prized offseason addition Tatsuya Imai back after an injured list stint, and while he hasn't allowed a home run to date, he struggled in two of his three MLB starts thus far. Additionally, the Astros have allowed 35 home runs at home this year and 31 total to right-handed hitters. Whether it's against Imai or a poor Houston bullpen, Rodriguez will have some favorable looks to leave the yard again on Tuesday.

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George Springer, Blue Jays (+340, BetMGM)

Springer, like many Jays hitters, has struggled to begin the year. The veteran outfielder/DH is hitting just .198 with two home runs this year. So why back him? Tuesday presents a favorable matchup here as Tampa Bay lefty Shane McLanahan gets the start for the Rays. McLanahan is finally healthy and owns a 2.60 ERA, but Springer has homered three times off the southpaw in 17 at-bats. In fact, Springer is the only hitter in today's slate to have more than one home run off the starting pitcher he's set to face. Springer is leading off for Toronto, so he could face McLanahan three or four times tonight. That bodes well here, especially with the ever-aggressive Springer due for a bounce-back spot.

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