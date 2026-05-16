With 15 MLB games on the schedule for Saturday, May 16, there are a ton of MLB betting opportunities for interested sports bettors. These include player props like home run picks, which are always a very popular MLB bet type. We've looked closely at Saturday's 15-game slate and have picked two league leaders for our best home run bets today, and both are National League sluggers off to incredible starts to 2026. These two stand out as our best bets to hit a home run today.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Saturday, May 16

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+235, FanDuel)

It's a year that ends with a number, which means Schwarber is doing what he does best -- hitting dingers. And Saturday is a day that ends with a 'Y,' so Schwarber is once again a threat to go deep. The 2025 NL MVP runner-up is back to his slugging ways after swatting 56 last year, as he enters the weekend with 20 homers on the year, the most in baseball, and he homered three times over the last two days. Schwarber has hit 14 of those home runs off right-handed pitching, and he's got a favorable matchup on Saturday with the Pirates set to start Bubba Chandler, Chandler, a young right-hander, has given up four home runs over his last four starts and six over his last six. Four of those homers have come to left-handed hitters, which bodes very well for Schwarber on Saturday.

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Ildemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks (+725, BetMGM)

Vargas has been one of the cooler stories of the 2026 season. The 34-year-old switch-hitter is hitting an MLB-leading .347 in his 10th MLB season, and for the first time in his career, he looks like not only an every-day player, but a lineup cornerstone. Vargas has been as well-rounded of a hitter as there is in MLB in 2026, and his seven home runs are already a career high. Vargas is better power-wise from the right side, but he still has an OPS of .871 against right-handed pitchers. He gets a juicy matchup as he faces the Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano at Coors Field, the most hitter-friendly park in baseball. Sugano has allowed nine home runs already this year, including three in his most recent start.

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