We're now more than a quarter of the way through the 2026 MLB season, and we've got another loaded day of games on Tuesday, May 19. So many games on the docket means there are plenty of MLB betting opportunities available, including player props like home run picks. We've made our two best home run bets today, and we're targeting two big-name outfielders who have juicy matchups for their games on Tuesday. These two stand out as our best bets to hit a home run today.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Tuesday, May 19

Kyle Tucker, Dodgers (+570, FanDuel)

Tucker was the biggest free agent on the market last winter and like so many big names before him, he opted to join the Dodgers on a massive payday. The early results haven't quite been what Tucker or the Dodgers expected -- .254/.354/.402 (.756 OPS), but the star outfielder is showing a lot of life of late.

The left-handed slugger is slashing .283/.400/.472 (.872 OPS) in May after posting a .241/.331/.371 (.702 OPS) in March and April. He also faces San Diego's Griffin Canning, who has an ERA over 10 in three starts this year. Tucker has taken him deep twice in 18 career at-bats. Tucker has also excelled on the road compared to at home, with an .855 road OPS compared to a .663 OPS at home.

Tucker has gone deep just four times this year, but he's homered 22 to 30 times every season since 2021. He'll find his power stroke soon enough, and there are signs that he's starting to return to form. A Tuesday road showdown against Canning and the Padres certainly is appealing.

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Mike Trout, Angels (+325, BetMGM)

Trout has homered 11 times this year, but he's left the yard just once in May. Additionally, nine of his 11 home runs have come on the road as opposed to Angel Stadium. At some point, he'll get hot again, and at some point, he'll start to mash at home. That could very well begin on Tuesday as Trout has a very juicy matchup against the Athletics.

The A's will start lefty Jacob Lopez, and the southpaw has a long ball problem. Lopez has allowed 10 home runs in nine starts this year, and six of those have come across his last three starts. Trout has hit nine of his 11 homers off right-handers this year, but he's still more than holding his own against lefties with an OPS over .800. This is a prime spot for Trout to get going again both in general, but also at home.

Use the BetMGM bonus code to place home run prop bets on Tuesday.