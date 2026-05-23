Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions for May 23: Bryce Harper among top HR prop bets on Saturday

The weekend is here, which means we've got a loaded day of MLB games on Saturday, May 23. There are 15 games on the schedule, with the action starting at 1:35 p.m. ET and the final game of the slate starting at 10:10 p.m. ET. With so many games on tap, that means there are a ton of MLB betting opportunities for interested bettors, including player props like home run picks. We've identified two players for our best home run bets today, and we're backing two National League sluggers.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Sign up at DraftKings on Saturday and get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 or more:

Best home run picks for Saturday, May 23

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+440, FanDuel)

The Guardians have been solid in the pitching department, ranking in the top 10 in team ERA, but they've also allowed the eighth-most home runs in baseball. Saturday's starter Slade Cecconi is a big reason why, as he's allowed nine homers in 10 starts across 52 1/3 innings this year. That leads to a great matchup for star Phillies sluggers like Harper, who has swatted 12 home runs this year, with nine coming off right-handed pitching. Harper has also homered six times in May, so he's clearly in a good place with his swing. He's been a big reason for the Phillies' recent resurgence, and he has a good opportunity to leave the yard on Saturday against a home run-prone starter and team in Cecconi and the Guardians.

Bet on Harper to homer off the Guardians on Saturday at FanDuel and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins:

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (+360, BetMGM)

Saturday presents a fantastic matchup for Carroll against the Rockies. While we'd prefer if the game was played at Coors Field, Carroll has hit four of his seven home runs at home this season. The Rockies are set to start Michael Lorenzen, who owns a 7.03 ERA. Lorenzen's last start was against Arizona, and he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings along with two home runs -- one of which was by Carroll, the second of his career off Lorenzen. Carroll also homered later in the game against Colorado's suspect bullpen. Lorenzen has given up seven of his nine home runs this year to lefties, and they have a 1.208 OPS against the veteran right-hander. Six of Carroll's seven homers this season have come off right-handers. Carroll is off to a fantastic start in 2026, and he's been especially hot of late. Saturday is a great matchup for the talented young outfielder.

Place home run prop bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses: