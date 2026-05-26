Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions for May 26: Shohei Ohtani among top HR prop bets on Tuesday

All 30 MLB teams are in action as part of Tuesday's 15-game slate, meaning there are plenty of MLB betting opportunities available, including home run picks. Betting on which players are going to homer is arguably the most popular MLB player prop bet type and with that in mind, we've selected two players for our best home run bets today, including a multi-time MVP. For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Tuesday, May 26

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+260, FanDuel)

Simply put, this is an elite matchup for Ohtani on Tuesday, even with a lefty on the mound for the Rockies. The four-time MVP has gone 7-for-11 off Kyle Freeland in his career with two home runs and three extra-base hits for an OPS of nearly 2.000. Ohtani has been hot of late too, with an OPS over 1.200 over his last 11 games with a pair of home runs. While his eight total bombs is much lower than we're used to seeing at this stage of the season, Ohtani has quietly started to roll after a "slow" start to the year by his incredible standards. In addition to Ohtani having excellent career numbers off Freeland, the Colorado southpaw has an ERA of 7.04 this year and has allowed nine homers, making this an excellent all-around spot for Ohtani on Tuesday.

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Ben Rice, Yankees (+325, BetMGM)

Aaron Judge has been incredible for the Yankees in 2026, but Rice has been the team's best player so far. Rice has a better batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage, and he's right behind the three-time MVP in home runs as Judge has 17 and Rice has left the yard 16 times. Rice and the Yankees face the Royals on Tuesday, and Kansas City is starting Bailey Falter as part of a bullpen day. Rice has homered five times off lefties like Falter, and he'll have one or two at-bats off him here. But the Royals' bullpen is among the worst in baseball regardless of who takes the mound, so Rice should have some favorable matchups all game long even when Falter, who has a 9.82 ERA, leaves the contest. Rice has cooled off a bit over the last week or two, but he's still plenty dangerous in this spot.

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