Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions for May 27: Pete Alonso among top HR prop bets on Wednesday

There's a full day of MLB action to look forward to on Wednesday, with the first game getting started at 1:07 p.m. ET and the last under way at 10:10. With 15 games of baseball on tap, there's plenty of MLB betting opportunities available, including home run props. Betting on player props is always popular for MLB bettors, and the most popular prop bet by far is home run picks. We've identified two hitters worth backing to go deep on Wednesday. For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Wednesday, May 27

Pete Alonso, Orioles (+330, FanDuel)

Alonso hasn't settled in to life in Baltimore as well as many would have hoped, but he still has 10 home runs on the young season. He hasn't gone deep in four games, so you could say he's due. Fortunately for Alonso (and for home run prop bettors) the wind should be blowing out today at Camden Yards. Alonso can also look forward to facing a lefty in Steven Matz, whom he has good numbers against (3-for-8 with a homer) in limited action.

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Andy Pages, Dodgers (+420, FanDuel)

The Dodgers just dropped a 15-run depth charge on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. One of the batters to go deep was Pages, who's enjoying quite a breakout campaign in 2026. Colorado has now allowed 74 home runs this season, tied for the third-most in the sport. Needless to say, there are worse teams to pick against than the Rockies when it comes to home run props. Given their proclivity for allowing the long ball, it's a bit of a dart throw to decide who will go deep in a given game, but we'll roll with Pages to do it again thanks to his attractive odds.

Use the BetMGM bonus code to place home run prop bets on Wednesday: