Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions for May 30: Juan Soto among top HR prop bets on Saturday

If you like home runs, this is the place for you. Saturday presents a massive 15-game MLB slate with notable matchups across the board, which means bettors have a ton of MLB betting opportunities to kick off the weekend. We're going to look at the top MLB player props here, namely home run picks for Saturday. After examining all the matchups, we've identified two players for our best home run bets today, and we're backing two National League East standouts.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Saturday, May 30

Juan Soto, Mets (+360, FanDuel)

Since the start of last week (Sunday, May 17), Soto has been arguably baseball's best hitter, with a league-leading six home runs over that span, and he's homered nine times in May. The Mets have been offensively challenged for basically all of 2026, but that hasn't been Soto's fault as he has 12 homers and an OPS of nearly 1.000 despite missing a few weeks due to injury. Soto has been dead even in the homers department home vs. away with six each, but his OPS is over 1.000 at Citi Field. The Marlins will start right-hander Tyler Phillips, but it's essentially a bullpen day for Miami as Phillips has worked no longer than 3 2/3 innings this year. Soto is hot, and that alone is enough to back him at home on Saturday.

Bet on Soto to homer against the Marlins on Saturday at FanDuel and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins:

Matt Olson, Braves (+240, BetMGM)

Olson has cooled off a bit after his incredible start to the year, but he's still among the most dangerous left-handed sluggers the game has to offer, entering Saturday with 15 home runs. Ten of those bombs have come off right-handers, which sets up incredibly well for Saturday's matchup with Reds starter Brady Singer, who has allowed a whopping 14 homers this year, including 10 to left-handed hitters, who are OPSing over 1.000 off him in 2026. Olson's OPS is .765 in May, but he's still homered six times, including on Tuesday, which snapped a 13-game homer-less streak. This is an incredibly juicy matchup for any left-handed slugger, especially someone of Olson's caliber.

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