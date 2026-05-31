Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions for May 31: Pete Crow-Armstrong among top HR prop bets for Sunday

Plenty of balls should be flying out of the yards during the 15-game Sunday MLB schedule, and fans who want to wager on the best home run bets today can find value and a solid profit if they dig into the MLB odds. There are only four games starting after 4 p.m. ET, but every MLB contest offers plenty of possibilities for Sunday home run props. Fans who love MLB betting usually follow the power hitters closely, and the MLB player props for Sunday include dozens of batters who could be the best bet to hit a home run today.

With so many choices on the Sunday MLB schedule, we're backing two players who are getting hot and have solid matchups they can exploit to help you earn a significant profit. For more MLB expert picks and predictions, you should be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Bet on home run props on Sunday at FanDuel and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins:

Best home run picks for Sunday, May 31

Randy Arozarena, Mariners (+550, BetMGM)

Four of the veteran's six home runs have come this month, and he has had most of his success at T-Mobile Park against right-handers. The Diamondbacks plan to start righty Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.25 ERA), and Arozarena is 4-for-8 with a homer and an OPS of 1.375 against him in his career. The Arizona right-hander has allowed eight home runs this season. The 31-year-old Arozarena leads the Mariners with a .292 batting average, and while he isn't known as a home run hitter, he had 47 homers over the 2024 and '25 seasons. Saturday's game was his first in six contests without a hit, and facing Kelly on Sunday should be good for him. The SportsLine model projects him for 0.96 hits and 1.64 total bases, and I expect Arozarena to go deep.

Place home run prop bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (+860, DraftKings)

The 24-year-old just might be starting to heat up after a rough start to the season. He is hitting .237 with 64 strikeouts and seven homers after hitting 31 last season. One of those homers came Saturday, when he went 4-for-5, and he has three doubles over his modest five-game hit streak. Crow-Armstrong hit everything hard Saturday after striking out in his first at-bat, and now he faces a left-hander in the Cards' Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA). The outfielder is hitting .264 with a .389 slugging percentage and .750 OPS against lefties. Liberatore has allowed 23 hits and two homers in giving up 11 runs over his past three starts. Crow-Armstrong should hit him hard, and he is the one to target for a homer on Sunday Night Baseball.

Sign up at DraftKings and bet on Crow-Armstrong to hit a homer Sunday to get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 or more: